UrduPoint.com

African Union To Broaden Somalia Operations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

African Union to broaden Somalia operations

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The African Union says it will extend and expand its military operations against Al-Qaeda-linked Islamists in Somalia to include other member states, as its current mandate nears an end on December 31.

The Horn of Africa nation has faced renewed instability in recent months, with long-running election delays and an ongoing row between its president and prime minister sapping attention from an insurgency waged by Al-Shabaab jihadists.

Despite the militants' ouster from Mogadishu a decade ago, Somalia's government controls only a small portion of the country, with the crucial help of some 20,000 soldiers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

AMISOM late Sunday said the AU's Peace and Security Council had agreed to shift to a joint mission with the UN that would enable "other willing and interested AU Member States" to join operations against the Islamists.

The plan will need to be endorsed by the UN Security Council and the government in Mogadishu.

The AU expressed "grave concern at the worsening security situation in Somalia," where there had been a "worrying resurgence" of Al-Shabaab activities.

The militants regularly stage deadly attacks against civilian and military targets in the capital and elsewhere.

The UN Security Council in March extended AMISOM's mandate until December following fractious talks between Western countries and African members of the council over funding for the peacekeepers.

Sunday's AU statement asked the UN Security Council "to consider a technical roll-over of the AMISOM mandate, while discussions continue on the details and modalities for transition towards the post-2021 arrangement."The statement also urged President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, widely known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to resolve their differences and "re-focus on concluding the overdue elections without further delay".

"The ongoing political stand-off between the Office of the President and the Office of the Prime Minister is contributing to the worsening security situation, as the political authorities find their attention distracted from governance matters," the statement said.

Related Topics

Election Africa Somalia Militants Prime Minister United Nations Mogadishu March December Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &# ..

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &#039;Massar&#039; project, wort ..

2 minutes ago
 President issues Decree appointing Director-Genera ..

President issues Decree appointing Director-General of UAE Space Agency

2 minutes ago
 Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's North Aimed at Desta ..

Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's North Aimed at Destabilization at New Historic Sta ..

30 minutes ago
 EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical W ..

EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical Weapons Until October 16, 2022

37 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel Friday

47 minutes ago
 Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.