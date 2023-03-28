UrduPoint.com

African Union Urges Calm After Violent Kenya Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023

African Union urges calm after violent Kenya protests

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday voiced "deep concern" after anti-government protests in Kenya turned violent, and appealed for calm.

"The chairperson urges all stakeholders to exercise calm and engage in dialogue to address any differences that may exist in the supreme interest of national unity and reconciliation," Faki's office said in a statement.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for regular protests every Monday and Thursday, accusing President William Ruto of stealing last year's election and of failing to control the surging cost of living.

