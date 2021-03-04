UrduPoint.com
Africa's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpass 3.92 Mln: Africa CDC

Thu 04th March 2021

ADDIS ABABA, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 3,924,755 as of Thursday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 104,672, while some 3,501,772 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

The Africa CDC noted that the most affected countries in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

South Africa has lost 50,366 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, according to the agency.

Egypt and Morocco have the second and third highest fatalities, with 10,822 and 8,653 COVID-19-inflicted deaths, respectively, the Africa CDC said.

The African Union had recently emphasized that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic "is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis."

