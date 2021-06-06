UrduPoint.com
Africa's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4.91 Mln: Africa CDC

Muhammad Irfan 23 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

ADDIS ABABA, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,913,645 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 132,221 while 4,437,694 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,691,491, while the two northern African countries, Morocco and Tunisia, reported 521,195 and 353,782 cases as of Sunday, respectively.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

