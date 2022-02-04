ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 10,856,978 as of Thursday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 240,423 and some 9,855,278 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases on the continent with 3,612,809 cases, followed by the two northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia with 1,138,847 and 924,375 cases respectively, it said.

In terms of caseload, Southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while Central Africa is the least affected region, said the Africa CDC.