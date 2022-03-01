UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Near 11.19 Mln: Africa CDC

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ADDIS ABABA, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,188,490 as of Monday evening while the pandemic death toll across the continent stood at 248,812, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Some 10,400,612 COVID-19 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, Africa CDC noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the African countries with the most cases, according to the agency.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region on the continent, followed by its northern and eastern parts, while central Africa is the least affected region in Africa, the agency said.

