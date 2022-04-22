(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,389,783 cases as of Thursday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 251,873 and some 10,776,694 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,746,424 cases followed by the northern Africa country Morocco with 1,164,507 cases as of Thursday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.