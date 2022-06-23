ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,748,237 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 253,868.

Some 11,120,770 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the Africa CDC data.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,987,979 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 1,192,797 cases as of Wednesday evening.