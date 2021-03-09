(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 3,966,355 as of Monday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the COVID-19-related death toll in Africa stood at 105,767, while 3,544,879 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

The most affected African countries in terms of the caseload are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia, the agency noted.

South Africa has lost 50,678 lives to the disease, the most among the African countries, followed by Egypt with 10,995 deaths, and Morocco with 8,682, according to Africa CDC.