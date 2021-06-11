UrduPoint.com
Africa's COVID-19 Cases Near 4.97 Mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,969,847 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 133,543 while 4,477,813 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

