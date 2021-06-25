UrduPoint.com
Africa's COVID-19 Cases Near 5.32 Mln: Africa CDC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,319,361 as of Friday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 139,738 while 4,684,461 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,877,148 while the northern African country Morocco reported 528,180 cases as of Friday, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

