Africa's COVID-19 Cases Near 5.67 Mln: Africa CDC

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

ADDIS ABABA, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,669,873 as of Monday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 146,401 while 4,924,099 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 2,062,896 while the northern African country Morocco reported 534,550 cases as of Monday, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

