Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 10.76 Mln: Africa CDC

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 10,760,599 cases as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 238,874 and some 9,711,762 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,601,630 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 1,129,140 cases as of Sunday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

