Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 11.14 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,146,001 on Wednesday evening, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the overall death toll of the continent stands at 247,783. A total of 10,311,143 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,662,032 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 1,159,584 as of Wednesday evening.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected in the continent, according to the CDC.

