ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 11,166,108 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 248,182.

Some 10,362,806 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,667,560 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 1,160,303 as of Friday evening, it said.