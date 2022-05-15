ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,545,490 as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 252,626.

Some 10,867,632 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, the Africa CDC said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,879,434 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 1,165,552 as of Saturday evening.