Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 11.64 Mln: Africa CDC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ADDIS ABABA, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,643,461 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 253,239. Some 10,996,682 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,954,971 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 1,167,983 as of Tuesday evening.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

