ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,417,858 as of Monday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 141,290 while 4,750,166 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa, at 1,928,897, while the northern African country Morocco reported 529,676 cases as of Monday noon.