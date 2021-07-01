UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 5.47 Mln: Africa CDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 5.47 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,470,477 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 142,214 while 4,801,963 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa, at 1,954,466, while the northern African country Morocco reported 530,585 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Ethiopia Tunisia Morocco From

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

45 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

45 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on womenâ€™ ..

2 hours ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.