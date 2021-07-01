(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,470,477 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 142,214 while 4,801,963 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa, at 1,954,466, while the northern African country Morocco reported 530,585 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.