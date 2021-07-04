ADDIS ABABA, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,637,941 as of Sunday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 145,742 while 4,899,495 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

On Saturday, South Africa become the first African country to pass the two million COVID-19 confirmed cases threshold.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa, at 2,046,311, while the northern African country Morocco reported 533,945 cases as of Sunday noon.