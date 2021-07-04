UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 5.63 Mln: Africa CDC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 5.63 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,637,941 as of Sunday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 145,742 while 4,899,495 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

On Saturday, South Africa become the first African country to pass the two million COVID-19 confirmed cases threshold.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa, at 2,046,311, while the northern African country Morocco reported 533,945 cases as of Sunday noon.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

27th Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence reco ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,599 new COVID-19 cases, 1,570 reco ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

2 hours ago

Russia reports 25,142 new COVID-19 cases, 663 deat ..

2 hours ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.