(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,692,398 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 193,402.

Some 6,810,131 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,747,018 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 843,357 cases as of Sunday afternoon.