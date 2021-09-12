UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 8.02 Mln: Africa CDC

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:50 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,024,502 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 202,915, while some 7,302,535 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,854,234 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 902,694 cases as of Sunday morning.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

