ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,351,133 as of Wednesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 212,799.

Some 7,699,022 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,907,619 COVID-19 cases, while the northern African country, Morocco, reported 936,236 cases as of Wednesday noon, it was noted.