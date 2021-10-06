UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 8.35 Mln: Africa CDC

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.35 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,351,133 as of Wednesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 212,799.

Some 7,699,022 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,907,619 COVID-19 cases, while the northern African country, Morocco, reported 936,236 cases as of Wednesday noon, it was noted.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia Morocco From

Recent Stories

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake ..

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake money recovered

50 seconds ago
 ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market ..

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market

52 seconds ago
 PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as se ..

PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as second buyer in cotton market

53 seconds ago
 Etihad Rail to send Emirati engineers to train at ..

Etihad Rail to send Emirati engineers to train at Herrenknecht Academy in German ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID Fr ..

EU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID From Its Nationals Traveling Acr ..

18 minutes ago
 Germany's Christian Democrats Regret Partners' Dec ..

Germany's Christian Democrats Regret Partners' Decision to Form Cabinet With SPD

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.