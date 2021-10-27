UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 8.47 Mln: Africa CDC

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.47 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,472,578 cases as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 217,288.

Some 7,865,512 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC

