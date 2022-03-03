(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 11,202,533 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 249,210. Some 10,434,298 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,675,691 cases, while Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,161,131 and 999,441 cases, respectively.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.