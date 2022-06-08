ADDIS ABABA, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,671,382 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 253,469, and some 11,036,962 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,968,931 cases, followed by the two northern African countries of Morocco and Tunisia with 1,170,427 and 1,043,540 cases, respectively, it said.