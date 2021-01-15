(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :COVID-19 cases on the African continent amounted to 3,142,781 as of Thursday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency's Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 75,709 as of Thursday with 2,562,961 recoveries.

The Southern African region is hardest-hit area in Africa in terms of the number of cases, followed by the Northern African region, according to the Africa CDC.

The five highly-affected African countries include South Africa with 1,278,303 cases, Morocco with 455,055 cases, Tunisia with 168,568 cases, Egypt with 152,719 cases, as well as Ethiopia with 129,455 cases.

The five African countries presently account for about 69 percent of the total in Africa, it said.

Meanwhile, optimism has been ignited across the continent following the news that the Africa CDC's African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) had secured a provisional 270 million vaccine doses for member states.

"From the onset of this pandemic, our focus as a continent has been on collaboration and collective effort. We have held steadfastly to the principle that no country should be left behind," South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), was quoted as saying in a statement.