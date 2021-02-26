ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,856,581 as of Thursday, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong said during the weekly virtual update on the state of COVID-19 on the African continent that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 102,470.

A total of 3,421,526 people have recovered from the disease across the continent, the Africa CDC director said.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19-affected area on the continent in terms of the number of confirmed cases, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the agency.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.