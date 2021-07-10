UrduPoint.com
Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 5.82 Mln: Africa CDC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,827,269 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 149,635 while 5,082,564 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

