Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 5.87 Mln: Africa CDC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 5.87 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,873,990 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 150,517 while 5,117,334 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

