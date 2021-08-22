UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 7.46 Mln: Africa CDC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.46 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,466,187 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 187,969. Some 6,578,403 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,666,964 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 799,775 cases.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent. Enditem

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia Morocco Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

41 minutes ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

1 hour ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

2 hours ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.