Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 8.31 Mln: Africa CDC

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:30 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,316,168 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 211,530, and some 7,651,789 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

