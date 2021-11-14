UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 8.55 Mln: Africa CDC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.55 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,553,696 as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 220,546.

Some 7,975,484 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

