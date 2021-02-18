(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 3,783,214 COVID-19 cases have been reported on the African continent as of Thursday morning, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Meanwhile, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa rose to 99,840, the Africa CDC said, adding that a total of 3,332,632 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of the number of positive cases, followed by the North Africa region, the agency said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa.

Of the five countries, South Africa has so far reported 48,478 deaths, the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Africa, followed by Egypt and Morocco with 10,150 and 8,517 deaths, respectively.

The African Union has recently emphasized that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic "is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis."