Afridi Briefs HRW's UN Director On India's Rights Abuses In Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

Afridi briefs HRW's UN director on India's rights abuses in Kashmir

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Sheharyar Afridi, chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, briefed the Director United Nations of the Human Rights Watch (HRW), Louis Charbonneau, on the human rights situation in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) when he met him in New York on Thursday.

The meeting took place on the margins of the 76th session of UN General Assembly.

Human Rights Watch, a prominent international watchdog body, has issued a number of reports critical of India's human rights abuses in Kashmir, especially after New Delhi's annexation of the disputed territory.

Afridi, who is on a visit here, has been meeting human rights activists and organizations, urging them to speak out against the brutalities being committed by Indian security forces against hapless Kashmiris.

