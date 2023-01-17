UrduPoint.com

After A Davos DJ Gig, Idris Elba Has New Role: Advocate For Small Farmers

Published January 17, 2023

Davos, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The last time British actor Idris Elba was in Davos during the World Economic Forum, it was to perform as a DJ at a party with R&B superstar Mary J. Blige.

Almost a decade later, the versatile artist is back in the Swiss Alpine village with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, in a very different role: as an advocate for food security and efforts to combat climate change.

During his previous gig in 2014, "messaging was, you know, 'have a good time guys'," Elba, who has been spinning discs since age 14, told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of this year's WEF.

"There were some very, very interesting people as my audience, but it's nothing compared to being here this time," said Elba, as there is "way more" responsibility.

"There's no comparison," said the artist, whose talents range from spinning discs at the Coachella festival to playing South African anti-apartheid hero and president Nelson Mandela in "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom".

The Elbas, who are goodwill ambassadors for the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), are in Davos to urge the world's corporate and political elite to do more to help small farmers in Africa.

"We have specific goals and specific targeting and messaging to do while we're here," Elba said, adding that "it has been a very different experience from the first time" he was in Davos.

