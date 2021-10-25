After drought, US west coast slammed by 'bomb cyclone'

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Severe thunderstorms bringing record rainfall hit northern California on Monday, following several months of gigantic forest fires caused by drought.

The phenomenon, known as a "bomb cyclone," came from the Pacific Ocean and struck San Francisco and Oakland, as well as the states of Oregon and Washington, further north, on Sunday.

The rain caused multiple floods and mudslides, blocking roads, while winds of more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) per hour tore trees and roofs.

Two people were killed when a tree fell on their vehicle near Seattle.

Sacramento, the capital of California which didn't see any rainfall from March to September, saw an all-time record 5.44 inches (14 centimeters), according to a Monday update from the National Weather Service.