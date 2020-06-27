UrduPoint.com
After Good Start On Virus Response, California Loses Ground

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

After good start on virus response, California loses ground

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :When the coronavirus pandemic first snowballed in the United States, California was hailed for its handling of the crisis.

But now, the Golden State -- like many others across the nation -- is facing a worrying uptick in the number of cases, especially among young people.

California was the first state to order a sweeping lockdown in mid-March and moved quickly to ramp up its testing capabilities -- a key to keeping the virus in check, experts say.

Since the start of the crisis, some 3.7 million Californians out of a total of about 40 million have been tested for the new coronavirus.

This week, the state did about 100,000 tests a day.

Is that significant increase in testing the explanation for the virus's seeming resurgence? Experts say it only paints part of the picture.

"The fact that there's also an increase in the number of hospitalizations suggests that it's not just because of the testing," said Lee Riley, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Berkeley.

"That means that there are more transmissions occurring."

