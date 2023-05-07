UrduPoint.com

After Latest Shooting, Biden Urges Congress To Ban Assault Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2023 | 11:00 PM

After latest shooting, Biden urges Congress to ban assault weapons

Washington, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden renewed his call Sunday for Congress to ban semi-automatic rifles like the one used in a weekend shooting that left eight victims including children dead in Texas, as he called out Republican inaction.

The president ordered US flags lowered to half staff one day after a heavily-armed gunman opened fire without warning at an outlet mall north of Dallas, in the latest spasm of gun violence to shake the nation.

"Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers," Biden, for years a proponent of tougher gun laws, said in a statement.

"I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe." Witnesses and police described scenes of panic and horror at the Allen Premium Outlets, where video footage circulating online showed the shooter getting out of a sedan and opening fire on people walking nearby.

The president said he and First Lady Jill Biden were praying for the victims and their families and were "grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously to save lives.

" But an exasperated Biden also pointed to the staggering number of mass shootings this year, already nearly 200, and the more than 14,000 firearm deaths, noting that the leading cause of death for American children is gun violence.

"Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables," he went on. "Republican members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug. Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough." The stinging rebuke refers to the typical responses from lawmakers in the aftermath of such violence.

Republicans in particular have been accused of offering "thoughts and prayers," but little concrete action to reduce gun deaths.

Biden, after several recent mass shootings, has called for reinstating the assault weapons ban that he helped pass through Congress in 1994 when he was a senator, but which lapsed in 2004.

Getting such a bill through today's divided Congress appears all but impossible, with the vast majority of Republicans opposed to such restrictions.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Immunity Dallas Congress Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

14 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

23 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

23 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

23 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.