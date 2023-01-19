UrduPoint.com

After Mali, France Fears Bust-up With Junta-ruled Burkina Faso

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

After Mali, France fears bust-up with junta-ruled Burkina Faso

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :France fears a repeat of its disastrous falling-out with Mali in junta-ruled Burkina Faso, where another domino in its military cooperation against West African militants could topple.

French troops withdrew from Mali last year, after a 2020 coup in the former French colony saw its rulers inch closer to Russia.

Burkina Faso, also once under French rule, now seems to be moving down the same path, after officers seized power there in September, in the second coup in eight months.

France has 400 special forces stationed in the country to battle a militant insurgency.

But relations have deteriorated in recent months, and Burkinabe Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tembela in November said he hoped to "diversify partnership relations" in the fight against militants.

"Russia is a reasonable choice," Tembela said on Saturday after meeting Russian ambassador Alexey Saltykov.

The premier also made a discreet visit to Moscow in early December.

In Mali, France fell out of favour with the junta after the alleged arrival in 2021 of operatives from the murky Wagner Russian mercenary outfit to bolster government forces.

Behind the scenes, the Burkinabe military government has sought to reassure Paris that it does not intend to enlist Wagner's help.

But French sources say a delegation from the mercenary group has visited the mineral-rich country, where a Russian firm already operates several gold mines.

Related Topics

Militants Prime Minister Moscow Russia France Visit Paris Mali Same Burkina Faso September November December 2020 Gold From Government

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

6 minutes ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

17 minutes ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.