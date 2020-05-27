UrduPoint.com
After Months Of Lockdown, Estonian Workers Flock Home From Finland

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :When Finland locked its borders in March during the coronavirus crisis, tens of thousands of migrant workers from Estonia had an excruciating choice to make: stay put, or go home to see family -- and risk losing their jobs.

For father of two teenagers Rain Anni, the decision wasn't easy but he opted to stay and make money, not knowing when he would see his family again.

"Everyone I know made the same choice, that we'd stay here," the construction site foreman told AFP.

For 15 years, Anni has been taking a two-hour ferry ride home every week to see his wife and kids, a break from his job in Finland, where thousands like him work -- often earning more than they could back home, but with limited job security.

But when Finland closed its borders on March 18, he wasn't sure when -- or if -- he would be allowed back in.

"It's always nicer to be together with my family but we had to make a decision," Anni said.

Before the crisis, an estimated 50,000 Estonian workers like Anni commuted regularly across the Baltic Sea to jobs in Finland, where average salaries are twice as high.

Migrants from post-Soviet Estonia have become vital to Finland's economy, especially in the construction sector where Estonian labour accounts for almost a quarter of the workforce.

Going back home to see friends and family is a lifeline for many, said Timo Ahola, head of construction at the Finnish recruitment agency Barona.

He said that all of the 400 Estonian workers on his books have journeyed home since the lockdown was lifted on May 14.

"It's had a huge impact on their wellbeing, that they can at last see their families," Ahola told AFP.

