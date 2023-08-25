Open Menu

After Mug Shot Trump Posts On Twitter, Now X, For First Time Since 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 09:50 AM

After mug shot Trump posts on Twitter, now X, for first time since 2021

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Former president Donald Trump posted his police mugshot on X, the former Twitter, on Thursday after his arrest in Georgia, his first post on the platform since January 2021.

The message signals the return of Trump to what had been his favourite bullhorn. It was his first post since several days after the insurrection at the US Capitol that saw an enraged mob of his supporters attempt to block Joe Biden's certification as president.

The then-Twitter permanently suspended Trump after the January 6 riot, ruling he had violated the platform's policy on glorifying violence as he pressed his false claims that the election was stolen from him.

Elon Musk, who bought the platform last year, reinstated the former president in November 2022, but Trump stayed away, choosing to reach his followers on his platform, Truth Social, albeit with a much smaller audience.

His Thursday post features the mugshot -- Trump scowling at the camera as he posed in Fulton County jail -- and has a link to his 2024 presidential campaign.

Above the photo are the words "MUG SHOT -- AUGUST 24, 2023." Below it are the phrases "ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and "NEVER SURRENDER."

Related Topics

Election Police Jail Twitter Trump Georgia January August November Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

34 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

1 hour ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

8 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

8 hours ago
 Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facil ..

Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facilitation Desks" held

10 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significa ..

UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significant development prospects: Mini ..

10 hours ago
Minister stresses to highlight public issues for s ..

Minister stresses to highlight public issues for solving them on priority

10 hours ago
 Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completin ..

Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completing delimitation process

10 hours ago
 Traffic cop killed in road mishap

Traffic cop killed in road mishap

10 hours ago
 G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite la ..

G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite launch

10 hours ago
 Defending champ Alcaraz could face Sinner in US Op ..

Defending champ Alcaraz could face Sinner in US Open quarter-finals

10 hours ago
 Zimbabwe arrests election monitors as opposition l ..

Zimbabwe arrests election monitors as opposition lashes 'flawed' poll

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous