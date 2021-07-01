UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Pandemic-related Reprieve, Texas Executes Death Row Inmate

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:50 AM

After pandemic-related reprieve, Texas executes death row inmate

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The US state of Texas is preparing Wednesday to execute a man convicted of a violent triple murder, who was the first to get a stay of execution due to the pandemic.

In the absence of any final appeals, John Hummel, 45, is set to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Huntsville penitentiary in the southern state.

Hummel was sentenced to the death penalty after, in 2009, he stabbed his pregnant wife and father-in-law to death, and then beat his five-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat before setting fire to their home in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to prosecutors, he wanted to start a new life with another woman.

He was originally scheduled to be executed on March 17, 2020, but an appeals court pushed back the deadline in extremis "in light of the current health crisis.

" The court also pointed out that an execution requires "enormous resources," including mandating that dozens of prison guards, lawyers, witnesses, and members of his family and the victims' to be present, increasing the risk of spreading Covid-19.

As a result of the pandemic, executions were suspended for months throughout the United States.

Texas reopened its execution chamber on May 19 of this year to execute Quinton Jones, a 41-year-old man sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of his great-aunt.

Authorities set off backlash from anti-death penalty activists when they failed to invite reporters to witness the execution, as has been customary for decades.

Since the start of the year, with the exception of Texas, only the Federal government has carried out executions -- three, just before former president Donald Trump left office.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Lawyers Trump Wife Man Huntsville United States Chamber March May Women 2020 Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

7 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

7 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

8 hours ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

8 hours ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

8 hours ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.