After Rapid Hand Surgery, Goggia Dominates Downhill

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

After rapid hand surgery, Goggia dominates downhill

St. Moritz, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Sofia Goggia returned from overnight surgery on broken fingers to crush the competition in the women's World Cup downhill in Saint Moritz on Saturday.

The Italian broke two fingers on the way to second place in the Super-G the day before and travelled to Milan for an operation. She returned to Saint Moritz in time for the start of the downhill and, with her left hand taped to her ski pole, flew down the course in 1min 28.85sec.

"I'm really happy today," she told broadcaster Eurosport.

"If I'm here today and I'm doing this interview it's just because I have to say huge thanks to the people who helped me out here yesterday, from the doctor to the driver who brought me." Slovenian Ilka Stuhec was a distant 0.43 seconds behind with German Kira Wiedle completing the podium at 0.52sec.

Goggia moved 80 points clear of Swiss skier Corinne Suter atop the downhill standings.

American Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth, 0.61 behind the winner, and leads the overall standings by 51 points from Swiss skier Wendy Holdener.

Goggia was only fifth fastest in the first sector but gained time as she attacked the middle of the course.

"I'm super happy with my race," said Goggia, who had been more than a second faster than her nearest rival in Thursday's training run.

"I couldn't push from the start gate and this is why I think I didn't have the gap of the training runs, but half a second is enough.

Goggia's aggressive approach has led to a string of injuries. In 2021, she missed "her" World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo because of a right knee injury. In February she won an Olympic silver medal in the downhill skiing with a sprained knee.

