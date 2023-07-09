Open Menu

After Riots, France Bans July 14 Fireworks Sales

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

After riots, France bans July 14 fireworks sales

Paris, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks during the July 14 national holiday weekend, following riots sparked by the police killing a teenager, the government said Sunday.

Fireworks were among the weapons of choice during the unrest that exploded in France after a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on June 27 near Paris, rekindling long pent-up frustrations and accusations of systemic racism among France's security forces.

"In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnical articles and fireworks is banned until July 15 inclusively," said a government decree published in the Official Journal on Sunday.

The ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities that are organising traditional fireworks for the Bastille Day celebrations, it added.

Related Topics

Dead Riots Police France Traffic Sale Paris June July Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

15 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

17 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

17 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

17 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

21 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

21 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

22 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

23 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous