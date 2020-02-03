UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After 'Roma' Glory, Actress Aparicio Has New Role -- Activist

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:20 AM

After 'Roma' glory, actress Aparicio has new role -- activist

Mexico City, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A year after the movie "Roma" catapulted her from obscurity to an Oscar nomination, Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio is using the spotlight to promote causes close to her heart: indigenous and women's rights in her country.

Taking a break from film sets, the 26-year-old from the Mixtec community in the southern state of Oaxaca is dedicating this year to working as a UNESCO goodwill ambassador for indigenous peoples.

In her new role, Aparicio -- the first indigenous woman ever nominated for a best actress Oscar -- returned to school this week to give a talk at Harvard University's Mexico Conference 2020.

In an interview with AFP in Mexico City, she said she understood that fame and her career would be "a series of ups and downs." "So the thing is to use this current high to lend visibility [to indigenous communities] and to explain to more people the things that I have been concerned about," she said.

"It's been gratifying." Aparacio became an inspiration to many Mexicans when she earned rave reviews for her role in "Roma," by Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron. The film ended up winning three Oscars.

Her "Roma" character Cleo is a domestic worker inspired by Cuaron's own childhood nanny.

The film's success not only brought her international plaudits, but she ended up doing interviews and photo shoots for top magazines such as Vogue and Vanity Fair -- where indigenous faces are rare.

Of course, the praise was accompanied by some vitriol on social media.

Many with indigenous roots in Mexico have experienced discrimination, in a society that has been reluctant to acknowledge its own racism.

"We are not new faces, we are simply the people we always were, but who nobody had ever bothered looking at before," she said.

"May we never again be afraid to say, 'Enough! We exist too!'" - 'I am a feminist' - On the back of "Roma," Aparicio connected with many ordinary women in Mexico, and pushed celebrities to lend their support to the Latin American feminist movement.

Chilean singer Mon Laferte invited Aparicio to appear in the video for her song "Plata Ta Ta," a high-octane reggaeton performance in which Aparicio wore a green headscarf, the international symbol of the struggle for women's rights.

In her native Oaxaca -- the second place in Mexico after the capital to decriminalize abortion -- conservatives have criticized her liberal stance, but she is holding firm.

"Every one of us is free to decide for themselves, depending on their situation," she said.

"I am simply supporting the right which all women have: we are free to make decisions about our own bodies." Violence against women in Mexico -- 10 are killed every day, according to the United Nations -- and female empowerment come up often when Aparicio speaks, and she describes herself as a "feminist for equality." "I am a feminist and I always have been," she said.

"Lots of times, people think being a feminist means being 'more than men' when in reality, it's just a question of seeking the equality that so many of us lack." - Back to her roots - Aparicio stumbled into the world of movies by chance.

Having recently graduated as a teacher, she accompanied her sister to a casting call -- with no idea that she herself would be cast and it would change her life.

Her sudden flurry of globetrotting due to the success of "Roma" left her longing to return to her hometown of Tlaxiaco, a community of 40,000 people in the mountains who now see her as a star.

"When I go back home, they say to me, 'What are you washing the dishes for? You just sit down, you're a celebrity!' and I quip back that the plates aren't going to suddenly slip out of my hands," she said.

Aparicio used to dream that one day her students would come back to her and show off their university degrees: she now hopes her work will inspire others.

"I bump into more and more people who say 'Yes I can do this,' and that gives me lots of energy," she said with a smile.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies United Nations Social Media Roma Tlaxiaco Oaxaca Mexico City Mexico May Women 2020 Oscar All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 February 2020

11 minutes ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

9 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.