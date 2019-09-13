After Rookie of Year campaign Im opens PGA season with ace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :South Korea's Im Sung-jae is wasting no time building on the impressive campaign that saw him claim US PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors, notching the first hole in one of the 2019-20 season on Thursday.

Im's four-iron off the tee at the par-three 15th hole on the Old White TPC course hit the rain-softened green and rolled some six feet straight into the cup.

The 21-year-old from Jeju became the first player since Tiger Woods to make multiple aces on the PGA Tour before the age of 22.

He had a hole in one at the 2019 Players Championship.

The fireworks came a day after Im captured the US PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year award after making 26 cuts in 35 starts.

He posted seven top-10 finishes, including three top-fives to become the only rookie to reach the Tour Championship.

In the first tournament of the 2019-2020 season, Im's first-round 66 put him tied for 17th -- four shots off the first-round lead held by Robby Shelton.