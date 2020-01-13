UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Sultan Qaboos, Oman To Retain Its Treasured Neutrality

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

After Sultan Qaboos, Oman to retain its treasured neutrality

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The sultanate of Oman, positioned geographically and diplomatically between the rival powers of Iran and Saudi Arabia, earned outsize influence under the long reign of the late Sultan Qaboos.

As the health of the royal ruler declined, and speculation turned to who would succeed him in the absence of an heir, there were questions over the future of Oman and its role as a valued mediator in a troubled region.

However, with the passing on Friday of the 79-year-old sultan and the swift appointment of like-minded cousin Haitham bin Tariq as his successor, observers say Oman appears on track to retain its treasured status as a neutral peacemaker.

To do so though, the new sultan will need to navigate tricky geopolitical terrain as well as address economic challenges facing his own country.

During his half-century reign, Sultan Qaboos thoroughly modernised his country, but also forged a broader role as a go-between in regional and international crises.

Related Topics

Iran Oman Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sulta ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends AI Retreat, launches p ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.