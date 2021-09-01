UrduPoint.com

After Surgery, Pope Says Never Considered Resigning

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:30 PM

After surgery, pope says never considered resigning

Vatican City, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pope Francis said the idea of resigning following his surgery earlier this year "didn't even cross my mind", in an interview broadcast Wednesday.

Rumours that the 84-year-old pontiff was considering stepping down were recently reported in Italian media, seemingly sparked by his hospitalisation following an operation on his colon in July.

"I don't know where they got it from last week that I was going to resign!" he told Spanish radio Cope in a lengthy interview, saying that "it didn't even cross my mind".

"Whenever a pope is ill, there is always a breeze or a hurricane of conclave," he added, referring to the meeting of cardinals called to elect a new pope.

Francis underwent an operation on July 4 after suffering from a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine.

He was discharged from hospital after 10 days.

Asked how he was feeling, the pope said, laughing: "I'm still alive." He said a nurse at the Vatican hospital "saved my life" by urging the pontiff to undergo surgery rather than rely on antibiotics.

"Now I can eat everything, which was not possible before with the diverticula," the pontiff said.

"I still have the post-operative medications, because the brain has to register that it has 33 centimetres less intestine... But besides that, I have a normal life, I lead a totally normal life."The pope is due to visit Hungary and Slovakia later this month, and in his interview also announced plans to travel to Greece, Cyprus and Malta, although he did not give a date.

He also confirmed he hopes to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November, as announced by the Vatican earlier this year.

Related Topics

Visit Colon Glasgow Lead Slovakia Cyprus Malta Hungary Greece July November Media From

Recent Stories

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

31 minutes ago
 Dedication, teamwork driving force behind developm ..

Dedication, teamwork driving force behind development of any institution: VC KMU ..

31 minutes ago
 Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyi ..

Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyina - Reports

30 minutes ago
 Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terror ..

Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terrorism Systems at Its Facilities

31 minutes ago
 Root regains No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Ra ..

Root regains No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

34 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of Universit ..

CM Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of University of Engineering Swat

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.