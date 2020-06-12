UrduPoint.com
After Thabane, Lesotho's New PM Wants 'squabbling' To End

After Thabane, Lesotho's new PM wants 'squabbling' to end

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Lesotho's new prime minister Moeketsi Majoro on Friday vowed to "quickly" restore stability after the dramatic departure of his predecessor Thomas Thabane, who is accused of murder.

Thabane, 81, resigned last month amid allegations that he conspired to murder his wife in 2017.

Former finance minister Majoro on Friday travelled to South Africa for his first trip abroad as prime minister since he was sworn in on May 20.

He held talks with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in the administrative capital Pretoria.

"I must share with you that the people of Lesotho have welcomed our government with open hands and in the (next) two years they would like us to focus as much as possible on services to them and to stop squabbling," Majoro said.

"So it is quite critical that we move quickly to set up a stable government.

.. but we must act first and ensure we have a stable political system in Lesotho," he added.

Police accused Thabane of paying assassins a deposit of $24,000 to murder Lipolelo Thabane, 58, with whom the former PM was embroiled in a bitter divorce.

She was gunned down outside her home two days before her husband's 2017 inauguration -- shocking the southern African country of around two million inhabitants.

South Africa has historically played a key mediating role in Lesotho, which has a long history of political turmoil.

Thabane, whose term was due to end in 2022, has not yet been charged for the allegations.

His current wife Maesaiah is in custody on murder charges.

Majoro made no direct reference to his predecessor, but remarked that justice was a "foundation of peace".

